V​ietnam U20 futsal players train in Thailand. They beat Uzbekistan 4-1 in a friendly match on May 10. (Source: vff.org.vn)

- Vietnam beat Uzbekistan 4-1 in a friendly match on May 10 that was considered both sides’ warm-up for the coming Asian Football Confederation Futsal U20 Championship in Bangkok, Thailand.

Yzen Nie Kdam scored two goals, while Tuan Thanh and Van Nguyen netted one each for the Southeast Asian team. Three goals occurred in the first half, and the fourth came early in the second half.

Uzbekistan secured their lone goal from a power-play attack near the end of the match.

Vietnam will have the second friendly against China on May 13 at the Royal Thai Navy Stadium.

Four days later they will start their championship campaign in a match versus Tajikistan in Group B.-VNA