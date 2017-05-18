VN boosts tertiary education, green growth cooperation with Belgium

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue (R) ​meets Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam JehanneRoccas

– Vietnam hopes to forge stronger cooperation with Belgium in tertiary education, green economy and climate change response, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue told Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam Jehanne Roccas during their meeting in Hanoi on May 18.The Belgian diplomat noted that Belgium’s cooperation and investment projects in Vietnam focus on tertiary training, green economy and vocational training with a total investment of about 600 million EUR.Along with consolidating and developing traditional collaboration areas, Belgium wishes to beef up investment partnership with Vietnam in the future, she said.Deputy PM Hue held that 2.2 billion EUR in two-way trade is a modest figure, expressing wish that Belgium will open its door for Vietnam’s farm produce, while supporting Vietnam in accessing advanced technology of Belgium and Europe.He also stressed hope that Belgium, a founding and prestigious member of the EU, will help speed up the bloc’s signing and approval of a free trade agreement with Vietnam.-VNA