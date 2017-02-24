VN continues providing optimal conditions for Swedish businesses

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) and Elisabeth Nilsson, Governor of Sweden’s Ostergotland region (Source: VNA)



– The Vietnamese Government will continue creating favourable conditions for Swedish firms, including those from Ostergotland region, to do stable and long-term business in Vietnam, particularly in green technology, processing, manufacturing, infrastructure, health care, information technology and maritime economy.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh made the statement at a reception for visiting Elisabeth Nilsson, Governor of Sweden’s Ostergotland region, in Hanoi on February 24.The Deputy PM expressed his delight at the development of the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two nations.Sweden is Vietnam’s important partner in Europe, with two-way trade reaching 1.2 billion USD in 2016, Minh said, adding that numerous leading Swedish firms are operating effectively in Vietnam, such as ABB Electrolux and TetraPak.Minh also expressed his pleasure with the cooperation between the two nations’ localities, especially between Thai Nguyen and Ostergotland, saying it will contribute to promoting bilateral relations and people-to-people exchange.For her part, Elisabeth Nilsson said she believes that the two localiites’ collaboration will develop stronger in the future.She also thanked Vietnam’s support and incentives given to businesses from Ostergotland region and Sweden in general.-VNA