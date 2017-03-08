VN Index struggles to maintain growth

Investors at a trading centre of MB Securities Company. (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The VN-Index on the HCM Stock Exchange closed almost flat on March 7 on investor caution over a possible lending rate increase by the US central bank and exchange-traded funds’ portfolio review.



The benchmark index was up 0.03 percent to end at 716.54 points, near the February 22 nine-year peak of 717.24. It has gained 1.3 percent in the last three trading days.



Market trading liquidity rose compared to March 6 with more than 195.6 million shares being exchanged, worth 3.82 trillion VND (169.8 million USD).



Foreign investors turned to net sellers, recording a net sell value of 106.2 billion VND compared to a net buy value of 19 billion VND on March 6.



Among the top 10 largest listed companies, dairy producer Vinamilk (VNM), HCM City-based brewer Sabeco (SAB), Vietinbank (CTG) and Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) were decliners.



VNM fell 0.7 percent, SAB lost 0.8 percent, CTG edged down 0.5 percent and BID decreased by 0.6 percent. Smaller groups such as rubber and plastic producers also dropped from their closing levels on March 6. Binh Minh Plastic JSC (BMP) was down 0.5 percent, Da Nang Rubber JSC (DRC) declined by 0.7 percent and Phuoc Hoa Rubber JSC (PHR) shed 1.8 percent.



Some of the energy, property and construction stocks maintained their positive trends to lift the market. Faros Construction Corp (ROS) and Hoa Binh Construction and Real Estate Corp (HBC) rose 2.9 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



The energy sector was boosted by PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Corp (PVD), which gained 2.1 percent following the rise of crude prices.



On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX Index inched up 0.2 percent to finish at 86.7 points, reversing Monday’s 0.1 percent decline.



Nearly 54.5 million shares were traded on the northern bourse, worth nearly 496 billion VND. - VNA