VN karatedo target four golds at SEA Games

Karatedo martial artist Nguyen Thi Ngoan (L)(Photo:kinhtedothi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Young Vietnamese karatedo martial artists have set a target of earning four gold medals and a third-place spot in the team rankings at the upcoming 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Malaysia.



Vietnam will face a tough challenge with the hosts Malaysia.



The 28-member team will convene on February 15. Kumite (combat) athletes are in the age group 18-20, while kata (performance) ones are in the age group 16-20.



Among these martial artists, Trang Cam Lanh won silver medal at the world junior tournament, Nguyen Thi Viet Trinh and Tran Thi Khanh Vi won silver and bronze medals at the Asian U21 tournament, respectively. - Young Vietnamese karatedo martial artists have set a target of earning four gold medals and a third-place spot in the team rankings at the upcoming 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Malaysia.Vietnam will face a tough challenge with the hosts Malaysia.The 28-member team will convene on February 15. Kumite (combat) athletes are in the age group 18-20, while kata (performance) ones are in the age group 16-20.Among these martial artists, Trang Cam Lanh won silver medal at the world junior tournament, Nguyen Thi Viet Trinh and Tran Thi Khanh Vi won silver and bronze medals at the Asian U21 tournament, respectively.

Notably, Nguyen Thi Ngoan is a rising martial arts star in Vietnam at present. She won gold medals at the Asian U21 tournament and Southeast Asian karatedo championships last year. She also ranked fourth in the women’s 61kg category at the world championships last year.



To have a better chance at the upcoming SEA Games and Asian Games in 2018, the National Sports Administration will invite expert Sayed Hassan of Iran to train the team.-VNA