VN verifies information on VN passport holder held in Malaysia

A camera footage of the woman named Doan Thi Huong (Photo: New Straits Times)

– Vietnam is working to verify information about a suspect carrying a Vietnamese passport in the name of Doan Thi Huong arrested in Malaysia, said the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department on February 20.According to the agency, right after getting information about the case, the Foreign Ministry has directed the Vietnam Embassy in Malaysia to promptly work with local relevant bodies to clarify related information.Meanwhile, relevant agencies in Vietnam are also closely working on the case.However, the Malaysian side said the case is serious, thus no consular access is allowed within seven days after it took place. Therefore, the verification work has yet to see any progress.The Vietnam Embassy in Malaysia is keeping a close watch on the case.-VNA