Vietnamese students at the International Biology Olympiad 2017 (​Source: internet)



– Vietnamese students won one gold and two silver medals, the highest result ever, at the International Biology Olympiad 2017.The gold medal was bagged by Truong Dong Hung, a 12th grader at Quoc Hoc Hue high school for gifted students in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.Duong Tien Huy, a 12th grader from Lam Son high school for the gifted and Nguyen Phuong Thao, an 11th grader from the Natural Sciences High school for the gifted under the National University received silver medals.Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha delivered his congratulations to the winners.The International Biology Olympiad this year was held in London, with the participation of 245 contestants from 68 countries and territories.Vietnam ranked 12th out of 68 participating countries and territories.-VNA