VNPT makes 20 percent profit growth hat trick

Customers at a VNPT branch (Photo: VNA)

- The Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) earned over 133.23 trillion VND (5.86 billion USD) in revenue and 4.38 trillion VND (192.72 million USD) in profit in 2016, up 7 percent and 20.3 percent year on year respectively.This is the third consecutive year the group has enjoyed a profit growth of over 20 percent.The figures were released at a conference to launch the group’s 2017 plan on December 27.Addressing the event, Minister of Information and Communications Truong Minh Tuan said the year 2016 marked the significant improvements of VNPT after one year of reshuffle.VNPT has reinforced and secured its role as one of the pillars in Vietnam’s telecommunication and information and communication technology (ICT) market, Tuan said.In 2016, the group contributed 3.6 trillion VND (158.4 million USD) to the State budget, up 1.4 percent from 2015.It now has 38.6 million mobile subscribers and 3.8 million broad-band internet subscribers.In 2017, VNPT aims to become the best provider of telecom services by applying new advanced technology to improve products and bettering services.-VNA