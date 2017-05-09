Volleyball players to train for SEA Games

Spiker Ngo Van Kieu is one of athletes to play at the Malaysian SEA Games. (File Photo)

Hanoi (VNA) - Sixteen volleyball players have been called for training to prepare for the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games which will be organised in Malaysia in August.



Athletes will gather at Ha Noi’s National Sport Training Centre No 1 from May 10.



The team include both senior and young players. Among them, spiker Nguyen Van Phong, libero Huynh Trung Truc and middle hitter Le Hoai Han are making their debut.



They will be under coach Phung Cong Hung and two coaching assistants.



Hung said his team was asked to defend their second position at the regional biennial Games and try their best to reach the highest position.



Apart from the SEA Games, Vietnam will also compete in the Asian Men’s Clubs Volleyball Championship later this month and the Asian Championship in August. - VNA