VOV debuts health and food safety channel

At the launching ceremony (Photo: VOV)

– The broadcaster Voice of Vietnam (VOV) debuted its health and food safety radio channel (VOV FM89) on February 27.Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam emphasised the need to raise public awareness of food safety and public health, and to ensure food safety during production and business activities, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.Ensuring public health and food safety helps promote the country’s agricultural strengths, tourism potential and socio-economic development, he said.The channel will contribute to solving issues related to unsafe food, he stressed.Hailing press agencies nationwide, including the VOV, for their devotion to protecting consumers, the Deputy PM called for more creative radio-broadcasting and television programmes that spread knowledge of health and food safety in the community.According to VOV General Director Nguyen The Ky, initially, the channel will be broadcast in Hanoi, the central city of Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho in the Mekong Delta region.With various categories, it is hoped to provide information on health, environmental protection and food safety.Listeners can access the channel on FM89 MHz, or online. They can also call its hotline, send emails or listen via applications on smart phones.-VNA