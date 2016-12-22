Vulnerable areas benefit from disaster risk management project

Students and teachers at a school in Quang Binh are equipped with first-aid skills (Photo: VNA)

– A project on community-based disaster risk management is benefiting thousands of people in rural and urban areas of Quang Binh, a central province prone to natural disasters.The project is being implemented from April 2015 to March 2018 at an estimated cost of 600,000 EUR funded by the German Red Cross.It is set to benefit 4,000 people directly and more than 24,000 others indirectly in Phu Hai ward and Bao Ninh commune of Dong Hoi city, and Thuan Hoa and Mai Hoa communes of Tuyen Hoa district.During nearly two years of implementation, the project has offered many training classes on disaster risk response for local Red Cross staff and made emergency communication plans, heard a meeting to review the project on December 21.It has also provided Mai Hoa and Thuan Hoa communes with early-warning loudspeaker systems and built nine flood-resistance houses in Thuan Hoa – one of the localities heavily affected by the historic double flooding last October and November.Other activities have also been carried out successfully such as teaching local students swimming skills, providing water tanks, and equipping schools with first-aid kits.Vice Chairman of the Quang Binh provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tien Hoang said the project has proved effective, especially in preventing, responding, managing and settling disaster consequences.He hoped for more efforts to implement the project and asked the German Red Cross to continue its assistance to his province.-VNA