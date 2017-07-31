At the ceremony co-organised by the Embassy and the Vietnamese War Veterans’ Club in Berlin-Brandenburg (Source: VNA)

– A ceremony was held in Cottbus city of Germany on July 30 to mark the 70th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).The event, organised by the Tan Trao Society and veterans, families of war invalids and martyrs in Cottbus city and neighbouring regions, was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Doan Xuan Hung, Vietnamese Defence Attaché Trinh Quoc Viet and the embassy’s staff.Addressing the event, Nguyen The Hung, head of the organising board, said that war invalids and family member of fallen combatants, including those in Germany, have set good samples in the cause of national construction and development in the peaceful time.He expressed his hope that the ceremony, together with other activities, would help young generations better understand and remember the sacrifices of heroic martyrs and wounded veterans.Over the past years, the society has mobilised resources to build houses of gratitude for disadvantaged families at home, Hung said.Ambassador Dao Xuan Hung called on the overseas Vietnamese community to provide practical support for needy families of fallen combatants and war invalids in Germany, and expressed his hope that they would unite with each other to contribute to the development of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Germany.During the event, a number of wounded veterans and families of fallen soldiers were honoured with insignias by the society.Previously, a similar ceremony was co-organised by the Embassy and the Vietnamese War Veterans’ Club in Berlin-Brandenburg at Dong Xuan Trade Centre in Berlin to mark the occasion.-VNA