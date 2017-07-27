A national-level meeting held in Hanoi to mark the 70th War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (Source: VNA)

– A ceremony was held to inaugurate a Truong Son Martyrs Memorial Site in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on July 27.The memorial work is worth 15 billion VND (660,000 USD) funded by the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank). Located in Bo Y commune, Ngoc Hoi district, bordering Laos and Cambodia, it includes a memorial structure and a five-tonne bronze bell.Earlier the same day, a similar facility was inaugurated in Kon Plong district.On the occasion, Vietcombank held a hand-over ceremony for nearly 500 houses built for poor households and families with victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin, and 500 breeding cows for poor households and people with disabilities, orphan children in the province.The bank also supported the upgrades and expansion of the Kon Tum functional rehabilitation hospital. The charity activities cost over 63 billion VND (2.77 million USD).-VNA