Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– A waste treatment and recycling plant was inaugurated in Cao Lanh district, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on July 26.The 270 billion VND plant covers an area of 10ha and has a designed capacity of 240 tonnes of waste per day.A representative of the investor – the Cuu Long Environment Joint Stock Company - said the Dap Da plant uses Dano technology that could classify waste components by both automatic and manual systems.Waste will be then recycled into plastic seeds, organic fertiliser, smoke-free coal and bricks.The project will benefit Cao Lanh city, and the districts of Cao Lanh, Thap Muoi and Thanh Binh.Nguyen Thanh Hung, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, praised the investor for completing the project ahead of schedule and asked it to effectively run the plant.In the near future, the company will install several plants to raise the daily capacity to 500 tonnes and treat part of waste from Lap Vo district.-VNA