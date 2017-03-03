WB approves 125 mln USD to support Indonesia’s dam upgrades

Sermo Dam in Indonesia. (Photo: ADB)

– The World Bank (WB) has approved a 125-million-USD financial aid package to support the Indonesian government in upgrading dams across the country, reported Jakarta Globe on March 2.It was estimated that the project will benefit about 11 million people living around the sites.The second phase of the Dam Operational Improvement and Safety Project (DOISP) is set for July to December 2022.“The WB’s continued partnership with Indonesia to improve dam safety will protect millions of Indonesians residing around the dams,” WB Country Director for Indonesia Rodrigo Chaves said in a statement on February 28.The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will co-finance the project with an additional 125 million USD, while the Indonesian government allocate to it 50 million USD.“The rehabilitation and upgrades of dam facilities and improvement of dam operation and safety management are essential to enhance water security, reduce risks and increase the use of the limited water resources,” said Marcus Wishart, a senior water resources management specialist at the WB.This is the second project in Indonesia co-financed by the WB and AIIB. In July last year, the bank supported the National Slum Upgrading Project in the country.According to the Public Works and Housing Ministry’s medium term strategic plan, Indonesia plans to build 65 new dams across the country and renovate 46 existing one by 2019.-VNA