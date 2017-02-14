WB experts assist Binh Dinh’s post-disaster rebuilding effort

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



– A delegation of World Bank experts had a working session with Binh Dinh authorities on February 14 seeking to address consequences of natural disasters in central provinces.The experts suggested Binh Dinh province focus investment on key projects, which could adapt to severe impacts of natural calamities in the coming time.According to the provincial People’s Committee, floods in 2016 caused an economic loss of over 2.2 trillion VND.Thirty-nine people were killed or unaccounted for, while hundreds houses were destroyed and 18,800 hectares of rice were submerged.Given the fact, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited Binh Dinh in December to inspect the local rebuilding efforts.The PM also entrusted the Ministry of Planning and Investment to coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to arrange an official development assistance (ODA) package for Binh Dinh to rebuild transport and irrigation systems and enhance local capacity to cope with natural disasters.On February 10, 2017, the Government leader approved a proposal to lend 100 million USD from the World Bank to quickly address natural disaster consequences in some central provinces, including Binh Dinh, Quang Ngai, Phu Yen and Ninh Thuan.-VNA