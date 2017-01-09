WB holds consultation on national cooperation strategy

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Can Tho (VNA) – The Ministry of Planning and Investment and the World Bank (WB) on January 9 organised a consultation on the national cooperation strategy for the 2017-2021 period in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.



The conference drew the participation of representatives from provinces and cities, institutes and universities in the Mekong Delta region.



Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam, said the national cooperation strategy between Vietnam and the WB in the next five years is a new and important one with priority given to climate change response.



He said the WB would support the development of Vietnam, including the Mekong Delta region, affirming that WB commitments to Vietnam will remain unchanged.



According to him, from January 1, 2018, Vietnam would be no longer get access to preferential loans from the International Development Association but only capital from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), requiring the country to use capital effectively.



Nguyen Van Sanh, head of the Mekong Delta Research Institute under the University of Can Tho, said the Mekong Delta has been facing many big challenges like dependence on rice, water security and natural resources management.



In that context, the region needs support in regional connectivity, water management and livelihoods, logistics and transport infrastructure development, he noted.



Vo Thi Hong Anh, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho city People’s Committee, said many provinces in the Mekong Delta have potential to develop renewable energy such as wind and solar power.



However, if there is not an overall plan, it is very difficult to develop such energies, she said, suggesting the WB support the making of the plan.



Pham Thanh Tao, deputy director of the Vinh Long Department of Natural Resources and Environment, recommended the WB assist the region in building a land database, which would help solve many issues like water management and environmental pollution.



The strategy will be submitted to the leaders of the WB in five months.-VNA