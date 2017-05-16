World Bank Country Director for South East Asia Ulrich Zachau (Source: http://www.thestar.com.my)

– The World Bank Country Director for South East Asia Ulrich Zachau has praised Thailand for improvement in business facilitation while leading a team of researchers in a recent meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.Thai Deputy Government Spokesman Lt Gen Weerachon Sukhontapatipak said the visit offered an opportunity for the country to receive suggestions from the World Bank South East Asia.The premier expressed Thailand's intent to reform the government's services and protocols to streamline investments and its willingness to receive input from the private sector, noting that the country welcomes foreign investment.He said the government is working with all related agencies to improve the country's ease of doing business score to rank at the top 30 on the list, up from 46th.The World Bank South East Asia chief, on this occasion, thanked agencies in Thailand that have been working closely with the World Bank, saying he is impressed with the intention of the PM to alleviate obstacles faced by private companies.He suggested the Thai government make a website which is a central database related to doing business in order to aid foreign companies who wish to invest in the country, and to spread accurate information on the country's economic policies and government services.-VNA