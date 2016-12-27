Website launched to promote Quang Nam festival

Quang Nam Heritage Festival 2017 (Photo: disanquangnam.vn)

Quang Nam (VNA) – The organising board of the Quang Nam Heritage festival 2017 has launched a website in a bid to promote the festival to domestic and international visitors.



The website in both Vietnamese and English provides information on the Quang Nam Heritage Festival 2017 including schedule, ticket spots, local specialties and previous festival’s information, among other.



Visitors can get essential information at http://disanquangnam.vn and quangnamheritagefestival.com as its English version.



Besides, social media networks such as Facebook and Twitter are also used for this purpose.



Themed “Connecting Cultural Heritage”, the Quang Nam Heritage Festival 2017 is a big culture and tourism event of the locality, with an aim of attracting tourists as well as domestic and foreign investment to boost local socio-economic development, said Pham Hong Quang, Head of the provincial Department of Information and Communication.



The opening ceremony will be held on June 9 on Tam Thanh beach in Tam Ky city while the closing event will take place on June 14 at Hoai River Square in Hoi An City.



The festival, the sixth edition, will start with the Hoi An light festival on January 27 to celebrate the Lunar New Year 2017, followed by a series of art programmes, competitions and exhibitions. –VNA