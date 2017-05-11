View of the welcome ceremony for President Tran Dai Quang in China (Source: VNA)

– A 21-gun salute was accorded to Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang and his spouse at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 11 afternoon.The ceremony, the highest ritual for a head of state, was chaired by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping.Tran Dai Quang and Xi Jinping then reviewed the guards of honour.Following the ceremony, they held talks at the Great Hall of the People.President Tran Dai Quang is in China from May 11-15 for a State visit and the high-level forum on the Belt and Road Initiative.The visit is made at the invitation of Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping amidst growing relations in various spheres between the two countries.-VNA