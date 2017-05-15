A 62-year-old woman is detained by customs force at Tan Son Nhat Airport for illegally transporting wildlife products from Africa to Vietnam. (Photo: baotintuc.vn)

– Customs force at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on May 14 said it has detained a Vietnamese national for illegally transporting wildlife products on a flight from Africa to Vietnam.The 62-year-old woman was caught concealing the skins of three endangered African leopards, about 4 kilogrammes of ivory chunks, 9 elephant tails, and claws of different wild animals inside her luggage.The products were estimated to value at around 2 billion VND (88,120 USD) on the black market.The airport’s customs force is working with police and relevant authorities to further investigate the case. They have uncovered more than 10 billion VND worth of wildlife products over the past month, notably, 6.5kg of rhino horns and more than 4kg of products made from ivory and pangolin scales.-VNA