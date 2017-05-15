Winners of songwriting contest on Vietnam-Laos relations announced

A dancing performance by Lao students at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam in celebration of Laos's traditional New Year festival Bun Pi May (Photo: VNA)

– An award ceremony was held in Hanoi on May 15 to present prizes to ten most standout entries in a songwriting contest praising Vietnam-Laos friendship relations.Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Vuong Duy Bien presented three second prizes to “Viet-Lao bien gioi Xa-ma-khi” (Vietnam-Laos border solidarity) by Phan Van Minh from Quang Nam, “Tham tinh Viet Lao” (Vietnam-Laos close relations) by Thai Duong from Thai Binh and “Mai xanh tuoi tinh huu nghi Viet-Lao” (Luxuriance of Vietnam-Laos relations) by Van Thanh Nho from Ho Chi Minh City.Three third prizes and four consolation prizes were also presented at the event. The contest had no first prize.Some 100 entries were sent to the contest after five months from its launch. They were penned by both professional and amateur songwriters. The songs praise the glorious tradition of the Vietnam-Laos special friendship and solidarity.The competition is part of the activities to mark the 55th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations (September 5) and 40th anniversary of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Cooperation Treaty (July 18).-VNA