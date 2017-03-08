Wood processing sector has room for development

Wooden products displayed in a booth at the VIFA 2016. (Source: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – The wood processing sector will have more room for development as Vietnam participates in more free trade agreements, according to the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City (HAWA).



At the Vietnam International Furniture & Home Accessories Fair (VIFA – EXPO 2017), which opened on March 8, Huynh Van Hanh, Vice President of the HAWA, wood processing is a sector with high growth, less dependence and an added value of 40 percent.



He advised enterprises to invest in technology and design to boost their competitiveness.



He said the export of wood and wood products is expected to hit 8 billion USD in 2017.



Pham Thanh Kien, Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, said this year’s fair attracts 313 enterprises, up 24 percent, and has 1,532 booths, an increase of 23 percent, from 2016.



The event will conclude on March 11.-VNA