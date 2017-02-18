Work on container factory starts in Nghe An

A photo of the ground breaking ceremony. (Source: VNA)

Nghe An (VNA) – A ground breaking ceremony for a container factory of the TKV Group from the Republic of Korea was held in the central Nghe An province on February 18.



The project in the Dong Nam Economic Zone has a total registered capital of 550 billion VND (24.2 million USD). It is expected to complete in June 2018 and produce 6,000 containers a year.



At the ceremony, Le Ngoc Hoa, Vice Chairman of the Nghe An People’s Committee, pledged that the province will create favourable conditions on policy and investment environment for investors.



The TKV Group is hoped to continue cooperating with Nghe An to implement several projects in the future, including high technology university, health waste treatment factory, and electronic and soft fields.-VNA