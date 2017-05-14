Work starts for big tourism complex in Cat Ba Islands

Lan Ha Bay in Cat Ba town (Source: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – Work started on May 14 on the first phase of a big ecological tourism complex on Cat Ba Islands in the northern port city of Hai Phong, which is projected to be Vietnam’s first carbon-free tourism area.

The project, invested by Sun Group, aims to realise Hai Phong’s tourism development strategy between now and 2020 with a vision towards 2030, aiming to make tourism the city’s economic spearhead.

With total investment capital of about 5 trillion VND (220 million USD), the first phase will build tourism infrastructure on Cat Hai and Cat Ba islands, public beaches, entertainment parks, and the Cat Ong and Monkey Island tourism sites.

The project is hoped to give Cat Ba a facelift while preserving its values as a national park and a marine reserve. It was also recognised as a UNESCO Man and Biosphere Reserve Area in 2014.

Under the project, Cat Ba will also has its first ever development master plan designed by Wimberly Allison Tong & Good of the US.-VNA