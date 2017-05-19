NBC Chairman Pham Phu Cuong speaks at the event (Source: VNA)

– The Nha Be Textile Garment Company (NBC) kicked off construction of a new garment making factory in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on May 19.The factory, with total investment of more than 300 billion VND (13.2 million USD) will generate jobs for 4,000 workers, said Pham Phu Cuong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the NBC.The first phase of the factory is scheduled to begin operation in February 2018, employing 2,000 workers, while the second phase of construction will begin in 2019.The factory has a design capacity of 25-30 million products per year, with estimated export turnover reaching 90-100 million USD per year in the first years in ooperation.Tran Van Chuyen, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee said the new factory will create jobs for local residents and contribute to socio-economic development.The NBC is one of the leading businesses in Vietnam’s textile-garment sector, with 37 affiliated companies and nearly 30,000 workers.Export turnover of the NBC hit 729 million USD in 2016 and expected to reach 820 million USD this year.-VNA