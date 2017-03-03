Works start on Vietnam-Japan int’l cancer hospital

The Vietnam-Japan International Oncology Hospital will be operational in late 2018. (Photo: baodautu.vn)

– Construction of the Vietnam-Japan International Oncology Hospital started in Xuan Tao Ward, Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi on March 2.The hospital has an investment of more than 1.5 trillion VND (65.7 million USD) and is slated to be operational in late 2018 with 100 inpatient beds and serving a number of outpatients who are equivalent to 250 beds.The facility is built as part of an increased cooperation between the governments of Vietnam and Japan. It is set to become an international standard hospital that applies advanced medical technology from Japan.-VNA