Workshop discusses public involvement in policy planning

– An international workshop was held in Hue city, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on February 28 debating grassroots democracy initiatives and public involvement in public policy planning in the central region.Co-hosted by the National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA) and Australia’s University of Canberra, the event attracted nearly 200 delegates from NAPA, the Da Nang Institute for Social-Economic Development and representatives from State management agencies in central cities and provinces.With two major sessions, the workshop focused its discussions on micro to macro perspectives based on realities at the local, regional and national level.Le Nhu Thanh, NAPA permanent Deputy Director, said the event provides a platform for scholars, researchers and managers at home and abroad to share experience and achievements in administrative reform and country governance.Strong public involvement in State management activities will make important contributions to building a society of fairness and democracy and socio-economic development in the current context, he said.The event also suggested orientations to public administration amid global integration to build a government of constructiveness, transparency and accountability in every life aspect.-VNA