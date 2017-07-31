Wind power in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

– Coal-fueled electricity plants have still failed to meet power demand in Vietnam, which is forecast to grow 10 percent annually during the 2010-2030 period.Experts shared the view at a workshop themed “Sustainable energy development - Technology perspective” in Hanoi on July 31.Currently, many coal-fired power plants in Vietnam have yet to reach its maximum capacity, while others have operated for nearly half a century with outdated technologies.Tran Dinh Sinh, Vice Director of the Green Innovation and Development Centre (GreenID), suggested that once new plants are built to replace old ones, they should use advanced technologies to reduce environmental pollution.In addition, Vietnam should pay due attention to efficient management, development and exploitation of energy sources, he added.The country expects to generate 265 billion kWh of electricity in 2020 and 572 billion kWh in 2030, thus the development of new power sources and renewable energy are a must apart from thermal power.To Quoc Tru, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Energy Science Council, proposed increasing the production of renewable energy to limit the use of coal-fired power.Participants said sustainable energy development is common trend on the globe. Thereby, they recommended the issuance of regulations that force investors to use advanced technologies to reduce environmental pollution.-VNA