Workshop promotes preservation of Ly Dynasty’s culture, art

A corner of Phat Tich pagoda in Bac Ninh province (Source: VNA)

– Art and culture under the Ly Dynasty in Vietnam was the main focus of a workshop in the northern province of Bac Ninh on February 9, which brought together a crowd of domestic and foreign scientists.Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thi Bich Lien said the workshop offers a venue for Vietnamese and foreign scientists to discuss academic issues and share experience in preserving and upholding the values of cultural and art heritages of the Ly Dynasty.Participants presented their studies of the dynasty’s culture and art, delving into the formation and development of distinctive art forms of Vietnam among mixed cultural factors.They also introduced new approaches in researching culture and art in the Ly Dynasty, new findings concerning archaeology, history and cultural heritages, while analysing the role of Buddhism in the development of culture and art at that time.According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Phong, Bac Ninh boasts 131 relic sites related to the Ly Dynasty.The local authorities have implemented many measures to preserve and promote cultural heritages of the Dynasty, including a project to turn the Phat Tich pagoda in Tien Du district into a famous spiritual culture tourism site.Other projects include upgrading the tombs and temples of Ly Kings in Tu Son district, Dam pagoda in Bac Ninh city and Duong Loi Communal House in Tu Son district, he said.Phong affirmed that the workshop contributes to guiding the preservation and promotion of values of cultural heritages of the locality in general and those in the Ly Dynasty in particular.-VNA