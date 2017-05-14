Delegates to SOM 2 and related meetings pose for group photos (Source: apec2017.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Policy Partnership on Science, Technology and Innovation (PPSTI) Group hosted a Workshop on APEC Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in Hanoi on May 14 as part of the second APEC Senior Officials Meeting (SOM 2) and related meetings.



The first day of the workshop entitled “APEC Women in STEM: Building a Pipeline for Girls and Women - Coding the way to Success” was designed to provide an overview of the framework and regional trends in the enabling environment, education, employment and entrepreneurship.



The panels also focused discussions on perspectives on cultivating a STEM-enabling environment, closing the gender gap in STEM-education and building the future workforce, and strengthening and sustaining women in this field.



Opening the workshop, Director of the Office for Science and Technology Cooperation at the US State Department Lisa Brodey the dynamic, prosperous development environments of 21 APEC member economies rely much on science-technology and innovation. However, for most women and girls, forging a career in STEM remains a difficult path to follow.



Although consistent data across all 21 APEC economies is sparse and incomplete, it is clear that, throughout the lives, women encounter stereotypes and other cultural constraints that discourage them from aspiring to careers and leadership in STEM.



In early education, teachers often lack the resource and confidence to model STEM as an exciting path for both girls and boys. Gender gaps in high school math and science attainments and achievements are narrowing but still common.



At university, women are less likely than men to pursue STEM degrees, particularly in engineering and, in many economies, computer science. When entering the workforce, women face overt and implicit bias about their qualifications, a constraint that stays with them as they on jobs traditionally held by men, seek to engage in research, and pursue achievements in their fields.



The Women in STEM initiative now challenges all 21 economies to intensify their efforts to prepare girls and women to enter STEM professions and encourage STEM employers and investors to build strong environments for women’s success.



Brodey expected that the workshop would clear up the four components of the Women in STEM Framework: Enabling Environment, Education, Employment and Entrepreneurship.



At the workshop, delegates also shared success stories, promising practices and opportunities for nurturing the pipeline. It will continue its second working day on May 15.-VNA





