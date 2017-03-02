Workshop talks sustainable livelihood for disadvantaged labourers

At the meeting (Source: laodong.vn)

– Experts gathered at a workshop hosted by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) in Hanoi on March 1 to seek ways to ensure sustainable livelihood for disadvantaged labourers.The workshop was part of a national scientific research project on the issue.The targeted group includes beggars, crime victims, the disabled, youths in underprivileged circumstances, the unemployed, ex-prisoners, the elderly, prostitutes, and the homeless. Those living under the poverty line and refugees are also in this category.Addressing the event, Director of the Confederation’s Institute of Worker and Trade Union Vu Quang Tho stressed that the disadvantaged group is the focus of attention of the trade union organisation.Participants agreed that the State needs to provide more support for the group, who are faced with many difficulties and obstacles in integrating into the community. Those difficulties and obstacles may be related to their physical conditions, theircapability, professions, living conditions or social prejudice and psychological problems.They suggested offering incentives to encourage organisations and individuals to invest in remote, mountainous areas and use local labourers in their investment projects, while localities need to promote vocational training and general education.Job placement service should be developed in tandem with vocational training designed specifically for the disabled, through strengthening connection among the service providers, enterprises and labourers, it was proposed at the workshop.-VNA