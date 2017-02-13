World Vision International assists 1.8 million USD for the poor

A poor family in Quang Tri province. (Source: wvi.org)



Quang Tri (VNA) – The World Vision International (WVI), an organisation dedicated to supporting children and vulnerable populations worldwide, will provide 1.8 million USD to support development in Quang Tri central province.



According to the Quang Tri provincial People’s Committee, the programme will be implemented for two years in four districts – Dak Rong, Hai Lang, Trieu Phong and Vinh Linh.



The Quang Tri Department of External Affairs, which is the coordinator of the programme, said that the main goal of the programme is to enhance the living standards of ethnic minority people, especially the poor, via economic and community-assisting activities.



The WVI provided over 14 million USD in humanitarian aid for the central province of Quang Tri during 2001-2015.



Projects funded by the organisation helped reduce the rate of impoverished households in Vinh Linh district to 5.64 percent in 2014 and that in Trieu Phong district to 8.9 percent in 2015.-VNA