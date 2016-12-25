Xmas greetings to Binh Duong Christians

Local authorities present flowers to dignitaries in Binh Duong (Source: tanuyen.binhduong.gov.vn)

– A delegation from the southern province of Binh Duong’s authorities on December 24 visited and wished local Catholic and Protestant dignitaries and followers a merry Christmas.They made separate visits to the Bishop's Palace of Phu Cuong Diocese, Phu Cuong Church, and the Evangelical Church of Binh Duong.The provincial leaders briefed dignitaries and parishioners about the local socio-economic development and national defence – security in 2016 as well as events to welcome the 20th anniversary of the province.They acknowledged active contributions made by Catholic and Protestant dignities and followers to the local socio-economic development, particularly in poverty reduction and charity programmes.They expressed hope that dignities will continue encouraging followers to actively join in patriotic emulation movements and contribute more to the great national unity.The same day, the delegation visited and presented gifts to Priest Nguyen Van Minh, former Chairman of the Binh Duong Committee for Solidarity with Catholics.-VNA