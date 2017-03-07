Xuan Pha Dance recognised as national intangible heritage

Dancers perform of Xuan Pha folk dance (Photo: VNA)

– The Xuan Pha folk dance in the central province of Thanh Hoa was recognised as a national intangible heritage at a ceremony on March 6.The ceremony featured a display of costumes and props as well as a performance of Xuan Pha dance.The dance is held annually on the 10th and 12th day of the second lunar month in Xuan Pha village, Xuan Truong commune, Tho Xuan district. It reenacts a past event of five neighbouring countries sending congratulatory messengers to King Le Thai To after his victory over Chinese Ming invaders in the 15th century.It entails five different dances, named after those countries – Hoa Lang, Chiem Thanh, Ai Lao, Ngo Quoc and Luc Hon Nhung.The dance was based on the ceremonial music of the dynasty and then was simplified into communal and village ritual music.The performance features diverse culture and creativity, with dancers wearing masks and make-up.It has been protected by the local community for generations./.