A scene from the parody Tam Cam: Chuyen Huynh Lap Ke (​Tam Cam told by ​Huynh Lap). (Still photo taken from video)

- Young comic actor Huynh Lap set a new record when his parody film based on Vietnamese blockbuster Tam Cam: Chuyen Chua Ke (Tam Cam: The Untold Story) earned three million views one day after appearing on YouTube.“I am so happy,” said the 24-year-old, who has produced many successful comic plays on television and social media websites.Released on May 8, Tam Cam: Chuyen Huynh Lap Ke (Tam Cam told by Huynh Lap) imitated Tam Cam: Chuyen Chua Ke, a work by female producer and director Ngo Thanh Van released last August.Van invested more than 20 billion VND (900,000 USD) to make the film, which was based on Tam Cam, a fairy tale known as the Vietnamese version of Cinderella. It earned around 70 billion VND (3.1 million USD) in ticket sales.“The movie inspired me,” said Lap, who played the stepmother in his film. “I asked Van to allow me to make a parody based on her movie. Fortunately, I received her nod.”It took several months for the actor and his colleagues to prepare for the work, including screenplay, costumes, filming and editing.“I spent 2.5 billion VND (111,000 USD) to improve the quality in hopes of bringing joy to my fans and local audiences,” he said.Tam Cam: Chuyen Huynh Lap Ke has received thousands of positive comments from the media and the public.“The parody shows my gratitude to my fans and local audiences, who have given me huge support in the last several years,” Lap said.Born in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, Lap showed off his acting skill when he was in high school.After moving to HCM City to study at the city’s University of Theatre and Cinematography, he established a comic group called DAMtv (Design and Multimedia) in 2011.The 10-member group has released 60 comic videos on YouTube. Its YouTube channel has over 1.2 million subscribers.Besides theatre, Lap is also involved in the film industry.He received this year’s Golden Kite Awards for Best Supporting Actor in the comedy Sai Gon Anh Yeu Em (Sai Gon, I Love You), which was co-directed by he himself and Ly Minh Thang.The movie won the award for Best Feature Film from the Vietnam Cinema Association last month. -VNA