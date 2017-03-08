Young filmmakers contest to be launched in HCM City

A Sfilm Contest 2017 workshop. Sfilm encourages young filmmakers to develop their talents and broaden their horizons (Photocourtesy of the organiser)

- Young amateur filmmakers aged 16-28 nationwide are eligible to participate in the fifth Sfilm Contest 2017, which will be launched in HCM City this week.The contest, called Hanh Trinh Cua Lua (Journey of Fire), will feature stories related to young people and their hopes and dreams.Organised by Dreamtime Productions, in cooperation with its partner Hoa Sen University, the contest will give participants, particularly students at universities and colleges, an opportunity to explore their creativity.Contestants will compete in different categories, such as short films (15 minutes or less), short documentary films or videos (eight minutes or less), and trailers (one minute or less).Stories about youth and their difficulties in life, study and love are expected to be featured.Films should include at least one poster each.A group of skilled directors and camera operators from film studios and cinematography schools, such as Trinh Hoan, Phan Gia Nhat Linh and Hong Anh, will join the jury.The winners will be chosen from 15 nominations.Top prizes will be given for Best Film, Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Sound Effects and Best Creation, and Best Poster.Prizes worth several millions of dong and six full-time scholarships to study cinema at Hoa Sen University will be presented.Audiences will also vote for their favourite film.Actress and film producer Hong Anh, a member of the jury, said: “Our jury supports contestants who bring their stories to life in a realistic way."Contestants should send their work to the festival’s organising board before June 5 at sfilmcontest@gmail.com or to Hoa Sen University, 8 Nguyen Van Trang dtreet, District 1.Last year, the Sfilm Contest received more than 90 productions in different categories.The first prize was given to Loyalty, a 12-minute film about the friendship of a poor student and his dog. The film was made by a group of students from HCM City.To view Sfilm Contest winners, visit the website https://www.facebook.com/Sfilm.Contest.-VNA