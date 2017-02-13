Young people called to join in planting trees

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh and legegates at the festival inaugurate a work to plant protective forest by the youth in Nam Dinh (Photo: VNA)

– Youngsters should actively participate in planting and caring trees in their localities, contributing to protecting the environment and preventing land erosion, saltwater intrusion and dust storms.The call was made by Le Quoc Phong, First Secretary of the Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, at a tree-planting festival held in Giao Thuy district, the northern province of Nam Dinh on February 12.Phong also encouraged the young people’s active engagement in raising public awareness of the need to protect forests, stop deforestation and clean up the environment towards sustainable development.Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh joined about 1,500 youngsters and locals in the event, planting nearly 3,500 trees along the coast of Giao Long commune.On the occasion, the Deputy PM and provincial leaders and heads of the Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee visited and presented gifts to two Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and five families living on fishing, as well as needy people in Giao Thuy district.Jointly held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the People’s Committee of Nam Dinh, the tree-planting festival was also part of activities to welcome the upcoming 11th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.-VNA