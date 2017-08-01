Young pop star Son Tung M-TP won the award for Best Solo Release at SBS PopAsia 2017 in Australia. (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Young pop star Son Tung M-TP has won the SBS Pop Asia 2017’s Best Solo Release presented by SBS PopAsia, an Australian music radio programme that broadcasts recent Asian pop hits online and on radio.



The singer was chosen as the representative of Vietnam to compete against G-Dragon of Big Bang and Taeyeon, both from the Republic of Korea (RoK).



The pop start brought home the prize thanks to his latest MV, Noi Nay Co Anh (I’m Here), released in February, which attracted more than 100 million viewers on YouTube after 59 days of its release. He was also nominated for Best Album.



The nominees of SBS Pop Asia were chosen based on their professional activities, including record sales, frequency of appearances on radio and television, online viewing and listening, popularity on social media, and ticket sales.



Votes for the awards were taken through SBS networks, including websites and Facebook.



Born in 1994 in Thai Binh province, Son Tung M-TP began his professional career in Ho Chi Minh City in 2011.



He quickly became a phenomenon in the industry. His major hits include Em Cua Ngay Hom Qua (Be the girl of yesterday), Con Mua Ngang Qua (The Rain) and Khong Phai Vua Dau (I’m really quite something).



He won the award for Young Promising Actor for his first role, a leading part, in the film Chang Trai Nam Ay (Dandelion), a production by Wepro Entertainment, at the Golden Kite 2015 awards competition presented by the Vietna Cinematography Association.



He failed to win the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) Best Worldwide Act 2015, after defeating six competitors in Southeast Asia to become the regional representative at the awards.



Established in 1994, originally an alternative to the American MTV Video Music Awards, the MTV EMA is a popular celebration of what MTV viewers consider the best in music.



Last year, his MV, Am Tham Ben Em (Stand By You), reached more than seven million views on YouTube in one day.



He has organised live concerts in HCM City, Hanoi and Da Nang.-VNA