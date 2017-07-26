Young volunteers supporting Hanoi’s tourism have impressed residents and visitors with their activities to promote the capital city’s culture and history and have made a significant contribution to the tourism sector.

Some 22 students are participating in this year’s programme, with majors in tourism and foreign languages from universities and colleges across the city. The students all received training from the municipal tourism department.

Their work has helped build an image of a friendly and hospitable Hanoi.

The programme will last until the year’s end.-VNA