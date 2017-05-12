President Tran Dai Quang (L) meets with Yu Zhengsheng, Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, on May 12 (Photo: VNA)

– Yu Zhengsheng, Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, has hailed the importance of President Tran Dai Quang’s visit to China during his meeting with the Vietnamese President in Beijing on May 12.

He said the Party, Government and people of China treasure the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Vietnam, adding that the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference wants to bolster exchanges and cooperation with the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

The two sides should increase the exchange of experiences in reform and national construction, contributing to consolidating their social foundation and boosting the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, Yu Zhengsheng said.

President Tran Dai Quang praised the contributions that the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Yu Zhengsheng himself have made to the relations between the two Parties and countries.

He expressed his hope that the two sides will push for the popularisation of the common perception reached by senior leaders among the two countries’ agencies and administrations at all levels, so that the perception will be realised through specific actions, creating strong changes in bilateral cooperative ties across the fields.

The President also proposed that the VFF and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference deepen their collaboration to strengthen mutual understanding and trust between the two peoples, thus creating social consensus as the foundation for developing the two countries’ relationship.

The two sides shared happiness about the positive trend in the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and both countries’ socio-economic achievements over the recent past.-VNA



