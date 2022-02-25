1 billion USD tourism project kicked off in Ninh Thuan
Ninh Thuan, (VNA) – The F.I.T and Crystal Bay groups on February 25 began the construction of the over-1-billion-USD Cap Padaran Mui Dinh project in the south-central coastal province of Ninh Thuan’s Thuan Nam district.
In his remarks, Nguyen Van Sang, Chairman of the Board of Directors at F.I.T Group, said the international-standard project covering nearly 800ha features hotels, resorts, beach villas, and entertainment and sport complex, among other facilities.
In its first phase, the 64ha Bai Trang resort will be built at a cost of about 150 million USD.
Emmanuel Delarue, CEO of the NDA Group – the design unit of the Cap Padaran Mui Dinh project, said that the design of Bai Trang hotel, which reflects the local Champa architecture, won the first prize at the 2019 Cityscape Awards.
Nguyen Long Bien, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Ninh Thuan authorities have come up with many policies to attract investors in Mui Dinh with an aim to turn it into a land of luxurious resorts.
At the Mui Dinh area in Phuoc Dinh commune, Thuan Nam district where the project will be built. (Photo: VNA)Mui Dinh – Ca Na in the coast of the province is an area earmarked for development in Ninh Thuan’s tourism development plan for 2021 – 2025 with a vision toward 2030.
The province targets 3.5 million visitors, including 455,000 foreigners, and 2.9 trillion VND (127.08 million USD) worth of tourism revenue in 2025. The figures are expected to reach 6 million, 900,000, and 5.9 trillion in 2030, respectively./.