Travel Local tourism proactive in digital transformation Cities and localities across the country have devised their own digital transformation programmes, which shows they have realised the importance of digital transformation to tourism development.

Travel Quang Ninh strengthens pandemic prevention to safely welcome tourists The Government has agreed with a proposal from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on fully reopening international tourism activities in the “new normal”, starting from March 15. With the great news, the northern province of Quang Ninh, home to Ha Long Bay, has taken many measures to welcome tourists back while ensuring the safety of all.

Travel Da Nang adopts incentives to attract more tourists The central city of Da Nang is rolling out measures to attract more MICE (meeting, incentives, conferences and events) tourists, given the positive signs on the recovery of the tourism sector this year.