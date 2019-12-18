Environment Infographic Efforts to address flood consequences The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has sent a report to the Prime Minister about the flood situation in northern mountainous provinces and recovery efforts.

Environment Infographic Floods cause serious damage to northern mountainous provinces Heavy rains and floods on June 23-24 left at least eight dead and missing, and caused economic losses estimated at dozens of billion VND in some northern mountainous provinces.

Environment Infographic Vietnam strives to fight natural disasters The Vietnamese Party and State pay due attention to disaster prevention and control, direct synchronous measures to stabilise production and local lives after disasters hit,