Business Vingroup affiliate partners with Google Cloud One Mount Group, an affiliate of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, forged a cooperative arrangement with Google Cloud on March 17 to foster the largest technological ecosystem in Vietnam, in order to connect citizens and businesses during the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Business Index for administrative procedure compliance costs in 2020 released An annual report on the index for administrative procedure compliance costs in 2020 (APCI 2020) was released at a press conference on March 17 chaired by Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung, who is also Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform.

Business Deputy Minister: UKVFTA to officially enter into force on May 1 The Vietnamese Government has issued a Resolution approving the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) and will complete procedures this month to officially bring it into force on May 1, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An has said.

Business Vietnam ships 638,000 tonnes of rice abroad in Jan-Feb Vietnam exported 638,000 tonnes of rice worth 352 million USD in the first two months of 2021, down 31.4 percent in volume and 18.3 percent in value year-on-year.