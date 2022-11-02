The number of Vietnamese vendors on Amazon climbed more than 80% compared to the same period last year.

The top 5 best-selling Vietnamese products on the platform were in household appliances, kitchen tools, textiles, home gadgets, and health and personal care.

With advantages such as strong national policy support for exports, abundant production capacity, and rapid e-commerce development, Vietnam is in a golden time for online exports, according to a representative from Amazon./.

