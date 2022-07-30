Travel Infographic Hanoi among 6 top cycling destinations: Booking.com Hanoi capital city of Vietnam has been selected among six top cycling destinations by Booking.com online travel agency based on travellers’ reviews.

Destinations Infographic Top 10 hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam in 2022 Vietnam's tourism sector officially entered the recovery stage after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledging an increase in demand of search for destinations, US-based online booking travel agency Booking.com announced top 10 most hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam in 2022.