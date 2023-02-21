10 Vietnamese artists display works at Indonesia exhibition for women
Ten Vietnamese women artists are displaying their paintings at Journey of Friendships, an art exhibition held by the International Association of Female Artists in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Vietnamese women painters at the 'Journey of Friendship' international exhibition being held in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: nld.com.vn)
The event is being held at the Sangkring Art Gallery and will run until February 23. It showcases 65 works by 70 artists from ten countries, including those from Vietnam.
The Vietnamese artists have created their works on a variety of materials in styles ranging from realistic to abstract.
The exhibition themed “Journey of Friendship” also displays works by female artists from other countries such as Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Singapore and Thailand.
“Through the exhibition, we sought to discuss art with other Vietnamese and foreign artists, and hope there will be more opportunities like this for artists, especially women artists,” said Viet Kim Quyen, one of the 10 artists attending the exhibition.
The organisers plan to make the event annual and hold in various countries in future.
The exhibition was postponed due to fears over the coronavirus, according to the Sai Gon Giai Phong (Liberated Saigon) newspaper. This year’s event was organised firstly in Yogyakarta city.
Yogyakarta is regarded as an important centre for classical Javanese fine arts and culture such as ballet, batik, drama, literature, music, poetry, and puppetry, the newspaper said./.