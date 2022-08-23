100 couples to marry at mass wedding on National Day
100 couples will marry in a mass wedding event organised by the HCM City Labourers and Youth Support Centre on Independence Day, September 2. (Photo: plo.vn)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The HCM City Labourers and Youth Support Centre will organise a mass wedding for 100 couples on the National Day (September 2) to help less well-off workers have a proper ceremony.
This year it will be held at Long Bien Palace in Go Vap district.
The couples who will get married at the event are workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or with low incomes, disabled or were volunteers in the fight against the pandemic.
The centre will help them hire wedding clothes and rings and also give each couple household items, shopping vouchers and health checks.
Those in great financial difficulty will get one year’s rent support.
“We have been married for 12 years but still have not been able to have a wedding ceremony,” Vo Hong Men and Le Thi Nien, who are among the couples, said.
“We are thankful to the centre for making our wedding dream become true.”
The centre has been organising mass weddings since 2009, benefiting 922 couples./.