At the conference to announce a programme for selecting 100 outstanding businesses to participate in the “Vietnam Pavilion" on Alibaba.com – a leading B2B e-commerce platform for global trade (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on November 28 held a conference to announce a programme for selecting 100 outstanding businesses to participate in the “Vietnam Pavilion" on Alibaba.com – a leading B2B e-commerce platform for global trade.



The programme aims to introduce the diversity of “Made in Vietnam” products, promote international trade activities, create conditions for businesses to access millions of customers worldwide through Alibaba.com's large customer network, and help global customers understand more about Vietnam’s products and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).



As scheduled, the registration time for SMEs will last until January 15, 2024. Those selected will have a chance to learn from successful exporters’ experience.





Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the MoIT Vu Ba Phu (Photo: VNA)

Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the MoIT said cooperation with Alibaba.com will offer an opportunity for SMEs to access the global market. It serves to promote trade in the new digital environment and maintain sustainable success in the context of unpredictable fluctuations in global trade.



Initiated and operated since 2022, the “Vietnam Pavilion” focuses on supporting Vietnamese businesses in building images and promoting brands, supporting business connection activities.

According to Mike Zhang - Country Director of Alibaba Vietnam, Alibaba.com is helping Vietnamese businesses access global business activities more effectively.



Last year, Vietnam's exports through e-commerce were valued at over 80 trillion VND (3.25 billion USD), which is expected to reach nearly 300 trillion VND by 2027.



In anticipation of this trend, Vietrade swiftly launched various online and hybrid trade promotion models in Vietnam, which have yielded positive results./.