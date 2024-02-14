100 million dreams - 100 million smiles
The smiles...
The dreams...
The future seedlings of the nation...
100 million people - 100 million dreams - 100 million smiles
This is not just a number.
It is a vision to build a strong Vietnam for today and future generations.
In 2023, Vietnam officially became one of 15 countries in the world with a population exceeding 100 million.
Vietnam is not only a large market but also a country with abundant labour resources.
In 2022, over 50% of its population was of working age, while those aged 65 and above accounted for nearly 8% of the total population.
Vietnam’s young population proportion is currently the highest in its history. 21.1% of the population are adolescents aged between 10 and 24.
Vietnam is now enjoying a period with a golden population structure, with nearly 70% of the population of working age. This is a unique opportunity that occurs only once in the development history of any country.
Experts believe that Vietnam can exploit the advantages of its population structure to promote its socio-economic growth.
A warm, happy, and democratic 100 million people is part of the goals emphasised by the Party and the state to build a mighty Vietnam./.