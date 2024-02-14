The smiles...

The dreams...

The future seedlings of the nation...

100 million people - 100 million dreams - 100 million smiles

This is not just a number.

It is a vision to build a strong Vietnam for today and future generations.

In 2023, Vietnam officially became one of 15 countries in the world with a population exceeding 100 million.

Vietnam is not only a large market but also a country with abundant labour resources.

In 2022, over 50% of its population was of working age, while those aged 65 and above accounted for nearly 8% of the total population.

Vietnam’s young population proportion is currently the highest in its history. 21.1% of the population are adolescents aged between 10 and 24.

Vietnam is now enjoying a period with a golden population structure, with nearly 70% of the population of working age. This is a unique opportunity that occurs only once in the development history of any country.

Experts believe that Vietnam can exploit the advantages of its population structure to promote its socio-economic growth.

A warm, happy, and democratic 100 million people is part of the goals emphasised by the Party and the state to build a mighty Vietnam./.

VNA